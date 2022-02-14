Obituary: Stephanie Marie Milburn, 44, New Haven

Stephanie Marie Milburn, 44, of New Haven, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 5, 1978, in Marion County to Susan Hughes and Larry Curtsinger. She was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church, she loved her family and friends and lived her life to the fullest.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Curtsinger.

She is survived by two daughters, Tiffani Nicole Milburn of Bloomfield and Taylor Marie Curtsinger (Will Porter) of Bardstown; her mother, Susan Moore of Bloomfield; four sisters, Stacey Curtsinger of Chaplin, Leslie Ortega of Lawrenceburg, Katie (Jarod) Wallace of Glasgow, and Angela Chandler of Bloomfield; one brother, Russell Hooper of Bardstown; her fiancé, Brian “Bubba” Calvert of New Haven; her stepmother, Debbie Curtsinger of Bloomfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Cremation will follow the visitation.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

