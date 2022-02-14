Obituary: Richard Lynn Hardin, 69, Bardstown

Richard Lynn Hardin, 69, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Bardstown to the late Kenneth Calvin and Alice Marie Hutchins Hardin. He retired from Mago Construction. He loved farming, hunting and fishing. He was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Connie Maxwell.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” O’Bryan Hardin; one daughter, Stacey Mason of Bardstown; two sons, Steven (Carla) Hardin of New Haven and Jayden Maddox of Bardstown; four sisters, Joyce Clements and Janell (Donald) Downs, both of Bardstown, Ellen (James) Lott of Alabama and Anita Stephens of Taylorsville; two brothers, Dennis (Becca) Hardin of New Haven and Kenneth Hardin of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Marcus, Derrik and Hailey.

The family has followed his wishes for cremation.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

