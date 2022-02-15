Obituary: Donna Rose Ball-Miller, 67, New Haven

Donna Rose Ball-Miller, 67, of New Haven, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility in Glasgow, KY. She was a retired employee for the Archdiocese of Louisville and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

DONNA ROSE BALL-MILLER

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Lincoln and Anna Pauline Ball; her loving husband, Bo Miller; three children, Joshua Lincoln, Crystal Dawn, and Julia Lee Miller; one sister, Becky Price; and one sister-in-law, Tracy Ball.

She is survived by one daughter, Megan Polson (Trevor); one son, Anthony Ronald Miller (Amanda); one sister, Patricia Ball; four brothers, Billy Ball, Bobby Ball (Patrice), Evan Ball (Katie), and John Ball (Colleen); one brother-in-law, Jerry Price; one half-brother, Doug Pilson (Patricia); and five grandchildren, Anthony Keith, Connor Lucas, Kember Ann, Alyssa, and Christopher.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown with cremation to follow. A private burial will take place at a later date at St. Thomas Cemetery, Bardstown.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, and after 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Catherine Academy in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

