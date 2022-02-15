Nelson County Democrats to meet Thursday, Feb. 24th at public library

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 — The next meeting of the Democratic Party of Nelson County is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the main branch of the Nelson County Public Library in Bardstown.

Masks are encouraged for anyone not yet vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The primary focus of the meeting will be on training Democratic Party candidates running in the 2022 primary and general elections.

For more information, visit the party’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/nelsoncodems.

-30-