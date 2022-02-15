Nelson County Democrats to meet Thursday, Feb. 24th at public library
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 — The next meeting of the Democratic Party of Nelson County is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the main branch of the Nelson County Public Library in Bardstown.
Masks are encouraged for anyone not yet vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
The primary focus of the meeting will be on training Democratic Party candidates running in the 2022 primary and general elections.
For more information, visit the party’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/nelsoncodems.
