Obituary: Joseph Wayne Yates, 67

Joseph Wayne Yates, 67, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born March 17, 1954, in Nelson County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Louise Riggs Yates; and one brother, T.J. Brady (Patty).

Cremation has been chosen with no visitation or service scheduled at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

