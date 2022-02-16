Obituary: Janice Mae Edlin, 73, Bardstown

Janice Mae Edlin, 73, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, at the U of L Health at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born on Sept. 20, 1948, in Lyons Station to the late Thomas Hooper and Ellaree Fultz Edlin. She had a big heart and tried to help fulfill anyone’s needs or find someone that could be of help. She was involved in her church helping any cause she could at New Beginnings Baptist Church.

JANICE MAE EDLIN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Padgett and Louise Demolt.

She is survived by one daughter, Juanita (Richard) Hulquist of Magnolia; one brother, Mark Timothy Edlin of Bardstown; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her little dog, Dooley.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

-30-