Obituary: Veronica Rose Hill, 80, formerly of Nelson County

Veronica Rose Hill, 80, of Louisville, formerly of Nelson County, died at home surrounded by family as the holy rosary was prayed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was the last survivor of the Ash family siblings.

VERTONICA ROSE HILL

She was called Veronica or Rose by friends, and Rosie by her husband, was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Louisville.

She married John Hill on May 25, 1963 in Hardin County. They initially made their home in Cecilia, however they raised their children on a small farm in Cox’s Creek until they built a home in Bloomfield. Later they moved to a small home for the two of them in Bardstown, and then finally to Louisville.

She stayed busy raising her children, cooking homemade meals, canning their garden grown produce, sewing and altering her family’s clothing, and crocheting. She was a very talented artist and could sketch paper dolls and sew doll clothing. She never pursued this as a career, as her focus was her family. She was a devout Roman Catholic, attending Mass regularly, dedicated to saying the holy rosary, and participating in prayer groups with her special friend, Martha Spalding.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ewing and Agnes Casey Ash; and nine siblings, John Benedict Ash, Raymond Ash, Joseph Ash, Marcella Ash Pendleton, Phillip Ashley, Alvin Ash, Edward Ash, Donald Ash, and Bert Ash.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 58 years, John W Hill; five daughters, Susie (Walter) Pozgay, Rebecca (Larry) Allison, Debbie Hill, Ann (Palmer) Stainback, and Beth (Matt) Eberhart; two sons, John (Vivian) Hill Jr., and David Hill; ten grandchildren, Autumn Rose Ballard, Clara Pozgay, Dawson Hill, Leah Hill, Loren Macfarlane, Adrian Stainback, Gene Allison, Jackson Eberhart, Steven Hill and Grant Hill; and one soon-to-arrive great-grandchild, Brayden Ballard.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church with the Rev. Brandon DeToma officiating. Burial is in the church cemeteery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022,, and 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with a 5 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-