County clerk explains May primary polling place changes to Nelson Fiscal Court

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 — Every voting household in Nelson County will soon receive a postcard explaining the changes they can expect for the May primary election.

The number of polling places is being reduced from 24 to 13, meaning some smaller, rural precincts have been combined with an adjacent precinct. The change will affect about 14,700 voters out of the county’s 35,047 registerd voters

For example, Chaplin and Fairfield voters no longer will have a local polling place this May. They will need to vote at Bloomfield Middle School.

All Nelson County voters also have the option of voting at the Nelson Count Public Library on Election Day, or voting early at the library during the three days of early voting prior to the May primary.

Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom said the county board of elections decided to make the change in order to move away from using churches as polling locations. The move will require fewer poll workers too.

Sidebottom said the change are permanent, and will also be effective for the General Election in November.

Cathy Marks, the chief election clerk, said many of the changes only mean a distance of a few blocks, particularly in town.

The consolidation means nine polling locations will add additional voters — and in some cases, nearly double in size..

The list of consolidated polling locations includes:

New Haven School, which will now include voters from Howardstown and New Hope;

Bloomfield Middle School, which includes voters from Chaplin and Fairfield;

Nelson County High School, which includes voters from

Bardstown Primary School, which will add voters from Bardstown Baptist Church;

Bardstown Middle School, which will include vvoters from the Nelson County Civic Center.

Foster Heights Elementary, which will add voters from Bardstown First Christian Church; Parkway Baptist Church, which will add voters from the public library.

Thomas Nelson High School, which will add voters from St. Gregory.

Cox’s Creek Elementary, which will add voters from Soul’s Harbor Church.

Sidebottom said four precinct polling places were not consolidated due to their size, including the Nelson County Fairgrounds, Old Kentucky Home Middle School; Boston School; and the National Guard Armory.

On Election Day, the clerk’s office will have signs posted at former polling places advising voters of the new polling location.

Nelson Fiscal Court approved the expenditure of $11,225 to pay for the postcards and postage to all registered voters.

BULKY ITEM PICKUP. Nelson County Engineer Brad Spalding noted that the county’s annual bulky item pickup begins on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The first area to have the pick up is the northwest section of Nelson County that is west of Louisville Road and north of the Bluegrass Parkway.

Spalding asks customers to have their bulky items set out by 7:30 a.m. on the first day of the pickup to make sure the items are taken. No paints or liquids are allowed, and there’s a maximum of 8 passenger tires allowed.

SALT REPORT. The county road department used approximately 190 tons of salt for the ice and freezing rain event that hit the county Feb. 3 and 4.

Spalding said there’s an estimated 1,500 to 1,600 tons of salt remaining in the county salt barn, which is more than enough to handle snow and ice the rest of this winter.

“We’re in good shape,” Spalding said.

In other business, the court:

— agreed to move the second fiscal court meeting March to March 22.

— approved the appointment of Tim Boone to the Bardstown-Nelson County Human Rights Board;

— reappointed David Mattingly to the Development Review Board.

— accepted a bid on county right-of-way previously declared surplus. The sole bidder was Angels Rest Farm LLC.

POTHOLE REPORT. County Road Engineer asked the public to report potholes on county roads for repair. Call the Nelson County Road Department, (502) 348-1880,

