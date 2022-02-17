Obituary: Thomas Chester ‘Tom’ Whitehouse, 87, Saint Mary

Thomas Chester “Tom” Whitehouse, 87, of Saint Mary, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Marion County. He was a former Marion County road supervisor, Marion County magistrate, and a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Stewart’s Creek Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

THOMAS CHESTER “TOM” WHITEHOUSE

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Andrew and Lillie Maydell Rodgers Whitehouse; and four siblings, Mary Ruth Colvin, C.R. “Tip” Whitehouse, Virgil Whitehouse and Joe Whitehouse.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Theresa Gordon Whitehouse; three daughters, Donna England (Danny) of Versailles, Kathy Hettinger (Rick) and Trina Sandusky (Dr. Rik Kirk), both of Saint Mary; three sons, Mike Whitehouse (Jan) of Nicholasville, Terry Whitehouse (Donna) of Stamping Ground, and Tony Whitehouse (Stephanie) of Saint Mary; three sisters, Marie Wright and Carol Royalty (Bobby), both of Bardstown and Martha Spalding of Fredericktown; one brother, Dave Whitehouse of New Boston, Mich.; 12 grandchildren, Adam, Marty, Allison, Morgan, Matt, Rachel, Sarah, Meredith, Becca, Megan, Madeline & Lilly; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Stewart’s Creek Baptist Church in Lebanon with Pastor Dan Durham officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the church.

Pallbearers are Mike, Terry, Tony, Mark, Adam and Matt Whitehouse; Honorary Pallbearers are Jackie Crouch, Darrell Gordon, Mike Holt, Jim Swencki, Mark Cassidy, Lewis Burdette, Pat Burdette and Richard Lawson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the Stewart’s Creek Baptist Church or The ALS Association, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd, #101, Louisville, KY 40223.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-