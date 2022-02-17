Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 15-16, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Austin Allen Keating, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $675 cash. Booked at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mack Thomas St. Clair III, 39, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Jail.

Kyle Deion Sims, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Joseph Grabbert, 20, New Haven, wanton endangerment, second-degree; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign. No bond listed. Booked at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, by the Barsdtown Police Department.

Brandon Thomas Rogers, 22, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $760 cash. Booked at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Bernice Hardin, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Eugene Humphrey, 39, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million. No bond set. Booked at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger Malcolm Glass, 52, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.



Brandon Michael Hardin, 38, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Ethan James Stone, 23, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Booked at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Thomas Downs, 48, Bardstown, strangulation, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-