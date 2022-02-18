Obituary: Don Kelly Flowers Sr., 85, formerly of Springfield

Don Kelly Flowers Sr., 85, formerly of Springfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Grandview Nursing & Rehab in Campbellsville.

He is survived by five sons, Don Kelly (Dana) Flowers Jr. of Springfield, Michael David (Mechelle) Flowers of Fort Defiance, Ariz., Chris (Nancy) Flowers of Pendleton, Steven Todd Flowers and Brian Scott (Tracy) Flowers, both of Middlesboro; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is noon Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 10:15 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at St. Rose Catholic Church from.

Memorial donations may go to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-