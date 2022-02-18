Obituary: Mattie Seigle, 80, Taylorsville

Mattie Seigle, 80, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 9, 1942, in Louisville to the late Marvin and Onia Rogers. She was a retired bus driver for Spencer County Schools after 33 years of service. She was also a custodian for Spencer and Shelby County Vocational Schools for 20 years. She liked to stay busy with work and mowing her yard. She enjoyed taking care of Jake and Cameron and she loved all kids.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Selena Francis; one son, Wayne Spalding; and two brothers, Carl Rogers and Joe Rogers.

She is survived by one daughter, Angie (Jeff) Seigle Gimino of Taylorsville; one son, Eddie (Laurie) Seigle of Taylorsville; two daughters she raised, Ann (Robert) Maddox of Bloomfield and Teresa (Mack) Upchurch of Bagdad; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating/ Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-