Ex-Nelson County jail employee indicted for theft of jail funds over 16-year period

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 — A former employee of the Nelson County Jail was indicted Wednesday by a Nelson County grand jury for taking money belonging to the jail over a period of 16 years.

According to the indictment, Lisha Lyvers, 60, of Bardstown, allegedly took money from the jail as an employee from Jan. 2004 through July 2020. The amount of the alleged theft was more than $10,000 but less than $1 million, the indictment states.

Lyvers turned herself in to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and was released after posting 10 percent of her bond, which was $5,000. She is set for arraignment at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Nelson Circuit Court.

According to a press release from Nelson County Jailer John “Buck” Snellen, in July 2020, the jail discovered financial irregularities were noted in the facilities’ financial records. An internal investigation was launched and those findings were forwarded to the state auditor. The results of the state auditor’s investigation were the forward to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, which resulted in the indictment on theft-related charges.

“While this incident is disheartening to our team, we are committed to upholding our standards of ethics and integrity here at the Nelson County Jail,” Snellen said through the press release.

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

