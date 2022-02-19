Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 17-18, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

James Michael Tinnell, 35. Bardstowm, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $25,900 cash. Booked at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

John David Gaylor, 56, Clairfield, Tenn., failure to appear. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 11:49 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.