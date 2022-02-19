Obituary: Roger Allen Hood, 69, formerly of Nelson County

Roger Allen Hood, 69, formerly of Nelson County, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital Lexington. He was born in Mercer County on April 18,1952 to the late Walter Thomas and Ethel Frances Burkhead Hood. He was a graduate of Nelson County High School and worked at Osram Sylvania. He loved the outdoors and spending his seasons either hunting or fishing. He was a UK fan, but his true love was his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James E. Hood and Marshall Thomas Hood; six sisters, Beulah Hood Jenkins, Rose Hood Burkhead, Betty Hood Lay, Faye Hood Foley, Connie Hood Herrington, and Mary Hood Hill; and two brothers-in-law, Gerald Thompson and Melvin (Anna Mae) Thompson.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Bonnie Thompson Hood; one daughter, Jennifer Brooks of Versailles; one son, Justin Hood of Versailles; one sister, Mearl V. Hood (Ray) Keeling of Coxs Creek; three brothers, Gene Hood of Stanton, Walter G. (Deborah) Hood of Willisburg, and Paul J. (Lidda) Hood of Campbellsville; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Amber Smith) Brooks of Lawrenceburg and Jaysie Rae Alyissa Hood of Campbellsville; one great-grandchild, Justin Allen Miller Brooks; one brother in-law, Bruce (Connie) Thompson of Mercer County; special friends, Lila and Sammy Tipton of Lawrenceburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home with Bro. Millard Ledford officiating.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Masks will be required for the visitation and funeral.

Pallbearers are Bruce Thompson, Sammy Tipton, Justin Hood, James Keeling, Daniel Hood, Jeremie Brooks, Honorary, Ronnie Hood, Frank Soard, Derek Keeling, and Josh Hood.

The Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home in Versailles is in charge of arrangements.

