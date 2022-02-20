Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 19-20, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Michael David Thomas, 59, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond is $5,273 cash. Booked at 3:56 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Chadwick Burgan, 38, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others. No bond listed. Booked at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Austin Michael Darst, 24, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Dwayne Edward Barnett, 60, Shepherdsville, possession of marijuana; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to or improper signal. No bond listed. booked at 12:24 a.m. Sunday, Feb 20, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Susan Michelle Browning, 52, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $25,100 cash. Booked at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

