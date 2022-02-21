Obituary: Shirley Ann Yates Smith, 83, Bardstown

Shirley Ann Yates Smith, 83, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1938, in Marion County. She was a former employee of Marion County Community Action and Marion County Industries. She was devoted to caring for the mentally and physically challenged. She enjoyed going to yard sales and consignment shops.

SHIRLEY ANN YATES SMITH

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Junior Smith (Aug. 12, 2013); one son, Joseph Michael Smith; her parents, Joseph Benedict Yates and Mary Virginia Nalley-Napper; five siblings, Joseph Benedict “J.B.” Yates, Joseph Elder Yates, Mary Lena Yates, Sandra Jane Norris and Sara Elizabeth Bell.

Survivors include one daughter, Darlene Hoskins (Jim) of Lebanon; four sons, Johnny Smith (Debbie), Steven Smith (Brenda) and Tim Smith (Julie) all of Lebanon, and Paul Smith (Dana) of Bardstown; four siblings, Nettie “Rita” Mudd of Clarksville, Ind., Brenda McCubbins and Nelson David Yates, both of Louisville, and Gerry Lee Yates of Fairfield; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Mattingly Funeral Home. The family asks that visitors wear face coverings.

Pallbearers are Matthew Smith, Cody Skaggs, Chris Abram, Patrick Smith, Jim Hoskins and Austin Ryan.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-