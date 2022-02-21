Obituary: Ana Maria Torres, 95, Bardstown

Ana Maria Torres, 95 of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born April 17, 1926, in Caguas, Puerto Rico to the late Epifanio Sanchez Leon and Amelia Leon Velazquez. She was a retired seamstress and homemaker. She loved cooking and taking care of children. She was a member or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

ANA MARIE TORRES

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mariano Torres Baez; and four 4 brothers.

She is survived by three sons, Mario Torres of Bardstown, Louie Torres of Bloomfield and Eduardo Cassillas of Florida; one sister, Carmen Sanchez of Charlotte, N.C.; three brothers, Manolin Sanchez and Lulo Sanchez, both of Puerto Rico and Tony Sanchez of California; two grandchildren, Jackie (Troy) Logsdon of Springfield and Richie (Kristin) Torres of Bloomfield; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Torres, Carmen Logsdon, Jolie Logsdon, James Logsdon, Bailey Logsdon, Jonathan (Alexis) Bradshaw and Kailen Moore; and four great-great-great grandchildren.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen.

A private memorial service will be held for family only with Deacon Steve Hile officiating.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

