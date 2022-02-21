Obituary: Evan Ross Douglas, 28, Bardstown

Evan Ross Douglas, 28, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from a single vehicle automobile accident. He was born Dec. 18, 1993, in Elizabethtown. He was a 2012 graduate of Nelson County High School where he played on the boy’s soccer team. He was an employee of NPR, a former employee of Fastenal and Keystone Cinemas. When he wasn’t working, you could find him in the outdoors where he loved bow hunting, deer, turkey, duck and squirrel hunting. He and his friends liked to travel, including going out west for snowboarding. His favorite title was “Uncle” and he loved spending time with his nephew and nieces. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

EVAN ROSS DOUGLAS

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Louise Clark Douglas and his maternal grandfather, John Morris.

He is survived by his parents, Greg and Ann Carol Morris Douglas of Bardstown; two brothers, Kerry (Miranda Newton) Douglas of New Haven and Justin (Brandi) Douglas of Bloomfield; his paternal grandfather, Elzia Douglas of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Joyce Faulkner Morris of Bardstown; one nephew Aiden; and three nieces, Adelynn, Annabelle and Aubree.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves and the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, with evening prayers, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. The family request that expressions of sympathy may go to KCOA-Little Hero’s Youth Hunt.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-