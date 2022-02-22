Legislative update: Sen. Higdon offers highlights of General Assembly’s 7th week

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 — We have officially crossed the halfway point of the 2022 60-day Regular Session. Week 7 of the session included a lot of legislative activity as consequential bills were introduced and more moved through the process. I want to update you on three significant matters: motor vehicle taxes, legislation introduced to address the state’s nursing shortage, and the Teaching America’s Principles Act, which cleared the Senate Education Committee on Thursday.

MILITARY KID’S DAY. First, I’m happy to say that this year’s Military Kid’s Day was an incredible success. It exceeded expectations and was the most successful to date. Nearly 60 kids, not including their families who joined them, took part in the legislative process and were recognized during committee and in the House and Senate chambers. During their attendance to the House Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee, the kids and their families got to witness a distinguished veteran, Mr. Ted Bassett, be honored. This was a special moment. Mr. Bassett is a Marine Corp veteran who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. I want to thank all who visited their representatives and build on this success next year.

MOTOR VEHICLE TAXES. As the Senate unanimously passed Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 99 on Friday, February 11, chamber members urged Governor Andy Beshear to exempt Kentucky taxpayers from increased motor vehicle taxes driven by artificial, pandemic-related inflation. SJR 99 was prepared to direct the governor to take action.

Fortunately for Kentucky taxpayers, the governor signed an executive order that used the precise language in SJR 99. Kentuckians will now be relieved from their inflated vehicle taxes, and those who have already paid them will be issued a refund—more info on refunds are upcoming.

A special thanks to Spencer County Clerk Lynn Hesselbrock, Marion County Clerk Chad Mattingly and Marion County PVA Terry “Catfish” Rakes for their help with this issue. We are blessed to have such great public servants.

SENATE BILL 31. Senate Bill 31 would require pretrial release conditions for someone released on an unsecured bond to be the least restrictive possible to mitigate the risk of flight. The measure would also amend state law to allow delays for forensic testing of any evidence and include limits on the duration of pretrial detention based on the seriousness of the offenses charged.

SENATE BILL 83. SB 83 is known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” The measure would provide that any athletic activity or sport designated as “girls” shall not be open to members of the male sex. It would also stipulate that the student’s original birth certificate shall determine the sex of a student.

SENATE BILL 120. SB 120 would authorize local boards of education to establish a police department for local school districts. The police officers would have general police powers, including the ability to arrest, without process, all people within their view who commit any crime or misdemeanor. The departments would operate like ones at state colleges and would be an option for schools.

SENATE BILL 149. SB 149 proposes changes to two sections of the state constitution, prohibiting a governor’s ability to grant pardons or reduce sentences around election time. That includes 30 days before a gubernatorial election through the fifth Tuesday succeeding the election. Amendments to the Kentucky constitution must be placed on the ballot and win approval from voters before taking effect.

SENATE BILL 153. SB 153 would remove the statute of limitations for civil actions arising from childhood sexual assault or abuse. It would also provide that every civil action arising from childhood sexual assault or abuse be accompanied by a motion to seal the record. It takes victims years to have the courage to come forward with information about crimes committed against them.

SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 80. SJR 80 would require the state to recognize natural immunity against COVID-19 as equivalent to being vaccinated. I would cover individuals who, while unvaccinated, produce enough antibodies to counter COVID-19 and can demonstrate the antibodies through a serology test.

SENATE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION 60. Senate Concurrent Resolution 60 would urge Congress to protect consumers and their financial institutions from “harmful and intrusive Internal Revenue Service bank account reporting requirements.” It urges Congress and the Kentucky delegation to Congress to also reject any proposal that would “impose burdensome and intrusive IRS bank account reporting requirements on financial institutions.”

In closing, I want to let you know Senate priority legislation was introduced in week 7 to address the state’s nursing shortage, stressing our health care systems. I had the pleasure of meeting with the Kentucky Hospital Association in week 7.

SENATE BILL 10. Senate Bill 10 would serve to help our hospitals and assisted-living facilities. The bill removes arbitrary enrollment caps on nursing programs set by the Kentucky Board of Nursing (KBN). It strengthens the reciprocity of licensed nurses from other states and countries to get to work in Kentucky more easily. The bill also restructures KBN to reflect Kentucky’s geographical diversity and, most importantly, provides practicing nurses with a more prominent voice on the board. Additionally, it implements legislative oversight of the nomination of board members.

It’s an honor to serve you. Don’t hesitate to contact me at (502)-564-8100 (office), (270) 692-6945 (home), or email Jimmy.Higdon@LRC.ky.gov.

