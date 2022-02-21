28-year-old Bardstown man dies in single-vehicle crash Saturday on Monks Road

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 9:12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, for a report of an injury crash on Monks Road.

EVAN ROSS DOUGLAS

According to a press release from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, a Toyota Tacoma operated by Evan Ross Douglas, 28, of Bardstown, was driving northbound in the 4100 block of Monks Road when it left the south side of the highway. The vehicle struck two trees before coming to a rest.

Douglas died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Nelson County EMS, the Rolling Fire Department and the Nelson County Coroner.

Nelson County Deputy Sheriff B. Jewell is investigating the crash.

-30-