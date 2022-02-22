Obituary: Bobby Wayne Ferrill, 85, Bardstown

Bobby Wayne Ferrill, 85, of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington. He was born Sept. 3, 1936, in Larue County. He retired from General Electric. He was a self-employed farmer and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Larry Wayne Ferrill and Terry Lee Ferrill; his parents, Guy and Mildred Ferrill; his stepfather, Thomas Briggs; and one brother, Guy Ferrill II.

He is survived by one son, Barry Ferrill of Canton, Texas; one sister, Gay Ferrill Allen of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Jeremy Ferrill, Chad Ferrill, and Quincy Ferrill; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery with Bro Gary Chesser officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

