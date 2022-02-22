Obituary: Kenton B. Rea, 86

Kenton B. Rea, 86, has joined his parents (Clyde and Muriel Booth Rea), brother (Robbie Rea), and son (Jeff Rea) in heaven. He was married to the beautiful Mary Masterson Rea for 60 years.

He was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey David Rea.

KENTON B. REA

He is survived by one daughter, Leslie Rea Quirion (Paul) of Queenstown, Md.; one son, Kenton B. Rea Jr., of Johnson City, Tenn.; one granddaughter Abigail Rea Cornelius (Shannon) of Telford, Tenn.; two grandsons, Paul Quirion and Caden Quiron, both of Queenstown, Md.; and one sister, Dana Rea, of Chapel Hill, N.C.

Much like his road races, Kent was fiercely competitive and had the heart of a champion. He was even more so a champion of people and had a wonderful ability to connect with others. He attended Eastern High in Louisville and graduated from Sewanee Military School. He then attended the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., earning a degree in political science.

He was drafted into the Army and served two years before receiving an honorable discharge. He then returned to the states and started his YMCA career as a physical fitness director in Covington. He retired 35 years later as the Y South Field Regional Director. During his induction into the University of the South’s Athletic Hall of Fame, he spoke of the importance of the three F’s: Faith, Family, and Fitness. He truly lived by these principles. He loved Jesus and the mission of the YMCA. He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Nashville. He lettered in five sports while attending Sewanee: cross county (two undefeated teams), track and field, tennis, swimming, and wrestling. He was also an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 115 with fond memories of hiking the Lincoln trail and serving others. He taught his younger brother Robbie and sister Dana how to swim and play tennis. He had a passion for helping youth and teen fitness, as well as training and mentoring young Y leaders. Many of his staff went on to become leaders in the Y movement. He was honored to be inducted into the YMCA Hall of Fame at Blue Ridge Assembly. He also received the Robert Gulick Award as the top physical educator and was a member of the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame. His last Y act was to serve as a consultant to his daughter, Leslie, to help build a new Y in Centreville, Md. The Queen Anne’s County Y held its groundbreaking ceremony this past summer and plans to open in 2023. He was an avid sportsman, which included his love of horse racing, especially the Kentucky Derby. He also organized and trained wrestling and volleyball referees in middle Tennessee. He had a fun sense of humor, loved to be active, and travel. He had a very special bond with his grandchildren and was an amazing PopPop!

The funeral is 10 a.m. Central time Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the West Harpeth Funeral Home in Nashville with a 4 p.m. Eastern time graveside service at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Central time Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, and 9:30-10 a.m. Central time Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the West Harpeth Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to:

Alive Hospice, 1710 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203

Please put in Memory of Kent Rea on check memo line

YMCA of Middle Tennessee, Attn: Philanthropy, 1000 Church Street

Nashville, TN 37203. www.ymcamidtn.org (“Give” tab, check “make gift on behalf of organization,” type Kent Rea, memorial)

Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA Capital Fund, Attn: Kerry Foxwell, 111-1 E Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601. Please put “capital campaign in memory of Kent Rea” on the check memo line.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home has been entrusted with all local arrangements.

-30-