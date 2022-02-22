Obituary: James Robert ‘Jimmy’ Wickham III, 60, Bardstown

James Robert “Jimmy” Wickham III, 60, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 16, 1961, in Nelson County. He was an employee for Independent Stave for 31 years and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of the Bourbon Festival Board for 20 years. He was inducted into the Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2008 and inducted into the Order of the Writ. He was known as “Coach” by his golfing team. He loved sports and was an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Shirley Carrico Wickham; one brother, John Pratt “Jay” Wickham; his maternal grandparents, Victor and Lorena Carrico; and his paternal grandparents, Bob and Ellen Wickham.

He is survived by his loving companion, Mary Nally of Bardstown; one sister, Mary Ellen (Pat) Werner of Bardstown; three nephews, Tommy Wickham, Drew Werner, and Ben Werner; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Friday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to K.O.D.A. or Trooper Island Camp.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

