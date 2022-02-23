Obituary: Johnny Ray Simpson, 53, Chaplin

Johnny Ray Simpson, 53, of Chaplin, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born Dec. 21, 1968, in Marion County to James Dale and Joyce Terrell Simpson. He was an employee of the Kentucky Department of Transportation and attended Lawrenceburg Community Church. He loved his children and his dogs, enjoyed hunting, camping, riding horses and he had the ability to talk to anybody.

JOHNNY RAY SIMPSON

He is survived by his wife, Melissa “Missy” Simpson; two daughters, Abigail Wilson and Annalissa Simpson, both of Chaplin; one son, Wade Wilson of Chaplin; his parents, Dale and Joyce Simpson of Chaplin, one brother, Jamie (Stephanie) Simpson of Bloomfield; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-