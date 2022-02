NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 — The Nelson County Road Department advised today that Harrison Fork Road is now closed at 3430 Harrison Fork Road and extending to the Bullitt County Line at Mount Carmel Church Road due to erosion of the creek crossings.

The time-frame for repairs and how long the road will be closed is unknown at this time.

-30-