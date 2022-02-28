Nelson County Beekeepers offering ‘A Year of Sustainable Beekeeping’ on March 12th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 — The Nelson County Beekeepers are offering a free beekeeping class experience, “A Year of Sustainable Beekeeping,” on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

It consists of a series of nine classes that are 25 minutes each. Classes start at 9 a.m. and run until 2:25 p.m., followed by a Q&A session.

The event starts with “Spring in the bee yard” and ends with “Getting Winter ready”.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. Registration is 8 to 8:55 a.m., at which time refreshments will be served.

When you register on the morning of the school, you will be able to purchase a lunch ticket for $5, or you can bring your own box lunch. For your $5 ticket, you will receive a choice of sandwich, chips, cookies, and a drink.

Participants will also be able to buy a $5 chance on a Nuc — a nucleus colony of bees due in April from Sutton Farms that can be picked up at the Nelson County Extension Office. You must be present for drawing to qualify for the Nuc. The value of the Nuc is $160.00.

There will be lots of drawings during the day for door prizes. Lots of great items being offered. The raffle for the Nuc will be done at the end of the day.

Call the Nelson County Extension Office in Bardstown, 317 South Third Street, Bardstown, KY for reservations. Limited seating for 50 people. Call (502) 348-9204.

-30-