Obituary: Phillip ‘Allen’ Summitt II, 50, Bardstown

Phillip “Allen” Summitt II, 50, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born Nov. 25, 1971, in Bardstown. He enjoyed UK basketball, bowling, baseball, and fishing, but most of all spending time with his son.

PHILLIP “ALLEN” SUMMITT II

He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Allen Summitt; his grandparents, Joseph Lee Hill and Zita Xavier Hill, and James Thomas Summitt and Irene Barker Summitt; one grandson, Zachary Allen Smith; and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by one daughter, Maegan Danielle Carlton; one son, Gunner Summitt; his mother, Marilyn Valerie Hill Summitt; two sisters, Julie Marie (Chris) Wagoner and Kristen Michelle (Nevada) Lamont; one brother, Donald Thomas (Tonya) Summitt; two grandchildren, Makayla Michelle Clark and Madeline Rae Carlton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Feb. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

