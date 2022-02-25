WBRT to broadcast live interview today at 2:15 p.m. with Congressman Brett Guthrie

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 — Today on WBRT, Congressman Brett Guthrie will stop by the WBRT studio for an interview with “Bradford & Brooks” co-host Jim Brooks during the 2 o’clock hour. Guthrie will provide an update on what’s going on in Congress and in the Second Congressional District.

The interview with Congressman Guthrie will take place about 2:15 Friday afternoon. You can catch the interview live on local TV as well on Bardstown Cable TV Channel 19. The interview will be posted later on YouTube as well.

