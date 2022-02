Obituary: Joann Reed Cooper, 81, formerly of Springfield

Joann Reed Cooper, 81, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, died at 4:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

JOANN REED COOPER

She is survived by her husband, Ernest “Gus” Cooper of Louisville; one daughter, Patricia Lee (Paul) Newby of Louisville; two sons, Gene (Pam) Cooper of Elk Grove, Calif., and Christopher “Len” (Mia) Cooper of Louisville; and five grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-