Obituary: Mary A. ‘Pee Wee’ Dorsey, 84, Bardstown

Mary A. “Pee Wee” Dorsey, 84, of Bardstown, returned to to her Heavenly Father Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and spent many years as the custodian for the church.

MARY A. “PEE WEE” DORSEY

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Ozetta Mitchell; her husband, Shelby Howard Dorsey; one daughter, Mary Helen Andrews; one son, Joseph Allen Dorsey; six sisters; and three brothers.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Maddox (Kenny) and Ann Dorsey; three sons, Charles (Wanda), Frederick, and William Eugene Dorsey; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, and after 8 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

