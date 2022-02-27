Obituary: Charles Russell Samuels, 76, formerly of Bardstown

Charles Russell Samuels, 76, formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born June 8, 1945, in Louisville to the late Russell and Gertrude Flowers Samuels. He retired after 30 years from Ford Motor Company, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bardstown.

In addition to is parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Charlotte Stivers, Evonne Samuels and Sandra Bradford; and one brother, James A. Samuels.

He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Samuels of Texas; one son, Charles Newby of Bardstown; one sister, Patricia Grundy of Bardstown; several grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is noon Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jewel Brock officiating. Burial is in St. Michael Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-