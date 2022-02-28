Obituary: Harold Jones Gribbins, 82, Lebanon

Harold Jones Gribbins, 82, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Spring View Hospital. He was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Bradfordsville. He was a retired employee of G. E. Appliance Park, a former security guard at Marion County High School and a former Express Van Driver with On Time Courier. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an ordained minister and member of Lebanon Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He will be remembered as “Pappy” by his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edford Martin and Clyde Levice Hasty Gribbins; three sisters, Helen Albertson, Bobby Fowler and Bernadette Bright; and three brothers, Thornton Gribbins, Cleo Gribbins, and Andy Gribbins.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Judy C. Bickett-Gribbins; five children, Lisa Buckler (Joe) of Lebanon, Christy Clark (Fly) of Bardstown, Marty Gribbins (Margaret) of Springfield, Brad Bickett (Tina) and Byron Bickett (Nikki), both of Lebanon; three brothers, Clelland Gribbins (Marilyn) and Jerry Gribbins (Patsy), both of Lebanon and David Gribbins (Kathy) of Bradfordsville; 16 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Lebanon Baptist Church with Dr. David B. Whitlock officiating. The service will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Old Liberty Cemetery with military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Lebanon Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lebanon Baptist Church.

Pallbearers are Danny Ray Gribbins, Jerry Albertson, Greg Price, Kevin Fowler, Ervin Gribbins, Mark Caldwell, Greg Caldwell, Kirby Spalding and Mike Berentz. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-