Obituary: Thomas Maxwell ‘Max’ Rogers, 37, Bardstown

Thomas Maxwell “Max” Rogers, 37, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Radcliff. He was born Jan. 18, 1985, in Louisville to Thomas Keith Rogers and Mary Catherine Downs Rogers. He was a self-employed laborer and he loved to fish and play guitar. His smile was contagious and he never met a stranger. He was baptized at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by one uncle, Eddie Downs; his grandparents, Mary Elizabeth and James Roy Rogers and Billy Downs.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Catherine “Kackie” Rogers of Bardstown; his father, Thomas Keith “Racehorse” Rogers of Bardstown; one sister, Katie Rogers of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Ruby Downs of Cox’s Creek; his companion, Megan Biven of Radcliff; a special great-aunt, Mabel Downs of Cox’s Creek; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen. The memorial funeral service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Will Sipes officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

