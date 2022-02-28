Obituary: Monte Charles Tietsort, 62, Bardstown

Monte Charles Tietsort, 62, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Hosparus Care in Louisville. He was born Oct. 27, 1959, in Muskegon, Mich. He was a retired Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army and also retired from Tower Automotive of Bardstown.

MONTE CHARLES TIETSORT

He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Tietsort.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Wade Tietsort; two daughters, Destiny Tietsort (Tyler Bohannon) of Radcliff and Tessa Dues (Evan Greenwell) of Bardstown; his mother, Madonna Bendis Borgerding of Michigan; his father, Monte L. Tietsort of Michigan; and one sister, Belinda Tietsort of Michigan.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen. The memorial funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with James Keeling officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

