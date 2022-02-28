Obituary: Louella Marie Hazelwood, 90, Lebanon

Louella Marie Hazelwood, 90, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 29, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Springfield to the late Felton and Alice Young. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and special friend, Fannie Edelen. She was a social butterfly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Hazelwood Jr; daughter, Phyllis Hazelwood; two sons, Bennie Hazelwood and Hugh Bernard Hazelwood; and six brothers, George Young, William Young, Howard Young, John Young, Joseph Young, and Bobby Young.

She is survived by seven daughters, Nellie (Gerald) Railley, Janet (Carl) Sheckles, Pam (Dave) Bell, Wanda Hazelwood, Felicia (Lincoln) Hazelwood-Pilgrim, all of Lebanon, Geneva (Larry) Curry of Campbellsville, and Peggy (Perry) Hurrigan of Bardstown; five sons, Donnie Hazelwood, Ronnie Hazelwood, David (Angie) Hazelwood, Carl (Shawna) Hazelwood, all of Lebanon, and Ricky (Gloria) Hazelwood of Versailles; two sisters, Nellie Knox and Virginia Gaither; 43 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

