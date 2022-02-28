Obituary: Peggy Ann Helmburg, 68,

Peggy Ann Helmburg, 68, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. She was born in Bardstown Nov. 9, 1953 to the late Billy and Laverne Moore. She retired from Texas Instruments in Versailles. After retirement, she worked for Amazon and enjoyed bowling.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James “Jim” Helmburg; her parents; and two brothers, Thomas Carroll “Muncie” Moore and James Michael “Pete” Moore.

She is survived by one daughter, Tiffany Helmburg (Troy) Houp of Lancaster; one son, Jimmy (Jodi Gabbard) Helmburg II of Versailles; two stepdaughters, Patty Helmburg (Kevin) Eades and Mary Anne Helmburg (Craig) Tillett, both of Versailles; one brother, Terry (Kathy) Moore of Louisville; 10 grandchildren, Sean Eades, Daniel Eades, Gabrielle Tillett, Heather Tillett, Dylan Houp, Landon Houp, Grayson Houp, Ryan Helmburg, Kayden Helmburg, and Avis Bishop; and one great-grandson, Carter Hollon.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort with the Rev. Reverend Randy Nation officiating. Burial is in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass.

Casketbearers are Sean Eades, Daniel Eades, Terry Moore, Kevin Eades, Craig Tillett and Troy Houp. Honorary casketbearer is Dylan Houp.

The Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.

