Obituary: Charles Lee ‘Chuck’ Kyle, 56, Boston

Charles Lee “Chuck” Kyle, 56, of Boston, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin with his family by his side. He was a Christian by faith. He was born Dec. 14, 1965, in Louisville to the late John Charles Kyle and his mother Peggy Lee Kyle. He was a loving father, son, grandfather and brother. He was self employed with K&K Contracting.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur Kyle, Beatrice Colter, and Virgie Lee.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Taylor Danielle Kyle of New Haven; two sons, Jeremy Lee (Shandie) Kyle of Bardstown and Jonathan Levy (Chasity) Kyle of Milan, Tenn.; his mother, Peggy Lee Kyle of Hodgenville; one sister, Susie Kyle (Kenny) Wolford of Boston; two grandchildren, Korbin Lee and Carter Ritchie; one aunt, Norma Kyle of Shepherdsville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with Bro. Bud Ridgeway and Bro. Randy Lane officiating. Burial is in Nelsonville Cemetery in Boston.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the chapel of William R. Rust New Haven.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-