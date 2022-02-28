Flaget Memorial Hospital honors employees with DAISY and BEE awards

From left, Jackie Spalding RN and Heather Hill, the DAISY and BEE Award winners.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 — Flaget Memorial Hospital has announced its DAISY AND BEE award winners for the most recently completed quarter.

DAISY AWARD. Jackie Spalding RN, surgical services, of Bardstown, was named recipient of the Daisy Award for extraordinance patient care.

A Flaget Memorial Hospital patient nominated Jackie Spalding for the DAISY Award and said Jackie was comforting during their first-ever surgery.

“She is so pleasant and reassuring,” said the patient on the nomination form. “Flaget is very fortunate to have nurses like her. She’s a wealth of knowledge, and her bedside manner makes her a plus. She goes above and beyond to make her patients feel comfortable. Her positive attitude and her professionalism made me feel comfortable and at ease. She is a true asset to Flaget Memorial Hospital and the people of this community.”

The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that celebrates nurses’ extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care every day.

DAISY Award winner Jackie Spalding RN

BEE Award winner Heather Hill.

BEE AWARD. Heather Hill, patient access of Bardstown, received the BEE Award for exceptional service. Hill was nominated for the BEE Award by multiple colleagues.

“Heather goes above and beyond for the Cancer Center and its patients,” said her colleague. “She regularly educates our patients on how to prepare for their PET/CT scans. This is an example of how Heather goes the extra mile, beyond her job requirements, to care for our patients.”

Another colleague said, “Heather is continually helping our patients with scheduling issues, explaining upcoming procedures, talking with patients who are nervous about their visits, etc. She always goes above and beyond what’s asked of her.”

The BEE Award is a nationwide program that honors nursing support staff – patient care assistants, housekeepers, respiratory therapists, health unit coordinators, dietary, transporters, and other team members – who go above and beyond in service, care, and compassion.

The BEE Award celebrates unsung heroes who make an impact outside their daily duties and go above and Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE).

The DAISY Award winners receive a certificate, DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved stone sculpture. The BEE Award winners are honored with a certificate and a BEE Award pin.

