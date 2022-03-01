Obituary: Linda Kaye Fowler, 74, Springfield

LINDAY KAYE FOWLER

Linda Kaye Fowler, 74, of West Virginia Ave., Springfield, died at 5:16 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Tommy) Bartley and Angie (Roger) Wilkerson, both of Springfield; two brothers, Connie Fowler of Springfield and Gary (Janet) Fowler of Perryville; and four grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with no services scheduled.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

