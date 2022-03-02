Obituary: Shirley Ann Janes ‘Me Me’ Mudd, 84, Bardstown

Shirley Ann Janes Mudd “Me Me”, 84, of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx. She was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Nelson County. She retired from Bardstown City Schools with 45 years of service. She enjoyed being a seamstress. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

SHIRLEY ANN JANES “ME ME” MUDD

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Mudd; her parents, Lloyd and Agnes Janes; and two brothers, J. C. Janes, and Tommy Hall.

She is survived by one daughter, Sheila (Larry) Burke of Bardstown; one son, Mick (Christy) Mudd of Apollo Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, Heather (Damien) Ulrich, Emmerson Mudd, McKenna Mudd, and Garrett Mudd; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating at Barlow Funeral Home. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County, Loretto Motherhouse, or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-