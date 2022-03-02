Obituary: Gary Lee Covington, 73, New Haven

Gary Lee Covington, 73, of New Haven, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home. He was a native of Cincinnati, a retired truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, dirt track racing, fishing, NASCAR, and spending time with his family.

GARY LEE COVINGTON

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Covington; and his parents, David and Betty Covington.

He is survived by two daughters, Renee’ Smith and Sue Lawhorn (Dave); two sons, Lee (Stacy) Covington and Gary Lee (Angela) Covington; one sister, Debbie Covington; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, and after 8 a.m. Saturday, march 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-