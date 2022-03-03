Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 21 – March 1, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Adam Dale Meier, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $11,000 cash. Booked at 1:33 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cody Lee Huston, 28, Nicholasville, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 3:55 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Desiree Deni Wickliffe, 29, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Booked at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Lindsey Lacray Welch, 36, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Tyler Gibbs, 22, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; improper passing. No bond listed. Booked at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2002, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

Maceo Lee Tucker, 36, Louisville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,470 cash. Booked at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tina Mae Trafton, 44, Upton, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $1,438.15. Booked at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Coty Malik Salazar, 24, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). No bond listed. Booked at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Michael Jason Riggs, 37, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin) (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; aggravated trafficking in controlled substance (100 or more grams heroin); importing heroin; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond total is $119,500 cash. Booked at 2:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Matthew Wiggington, 28, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $737.85. Booked at 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Tyler Hardin, 31, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Jacob Dylan Jordan, 44, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense); no registration plates; operating on a suspended license; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $8,250 cash. Booked at 11:24 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Derek Brunhammer, 29, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Brooke Gabrielle Porter, 23, Bardstown, no charge information available. No bond listed. Booked at 12:03 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Nathan Cox, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond total is $323 cash. Booked at 2:52 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chelsie Marie Dalton, 23, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 3:12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Andrew Phipps, 32, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 6:02 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Brandy Nicole Stupalsky, 39, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Suzanne Nicole Oehler, 42, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nicole Williams, 36, Hopkinsville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Michael Deweese, 39, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Donald Nichols Fladung, 46, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Joseph Patrick Burke, 27, Loretto, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 6:11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 by the Bardstown Police Department.

Molliee Rovilla Autry, 43, Radcliff, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Josh Ray Norman, 36, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Waylon Lewis Greenwell, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 10:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeremy Wayne Jackson, 31, Bardstown, abandonment of a minor. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 11:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, by Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Dustin Blake Hutchins, 24, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chad Jackson Mattingly, 49, Loretto, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Booked at 1:24 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nashon Dequez Williams, 28, Bardstown, flagrant non-support (2 counts). Bond total is $3,100 cash. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Shanna Marie Sims, 40, Loretto, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 9:07 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Robert Freeman Maddox, 41, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 10 drug units of an unspecified Schedule 1 or 2 drug); possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units of an unspecified drug). Bond is $10,000 cash or property. Booked at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, march 1, 2022.

Amanda Lynn Rabbeth, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 43, Bardstown, criminal trespass, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christina Marie Patton, 41, Raywick, failure to appear (5 counts). Bond is

Booked at $750 cash. Booked at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.