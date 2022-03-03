Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Adam Elvin Ball, 35, Louisville, contempt of court; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). No bond listed. booked at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Lee Coulter, 31, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — auto, $1,000 to less than $10,000. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Chadren Wayne Frisby, 43, Hodgenville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Lee Bryant, 33, Corbin, contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond total is $2,839 cash. Booked at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Earl Douglas, 38, New Haven, assault, third-degree, inmate assault on corrections employee; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. booked at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Earl Harris, 61, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating a motor vehicle with an expired operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chancey Ray Bowman, 40, Cox’s Creek, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but under $1,000; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond listed. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-