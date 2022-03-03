Obituary: Matthew ‘Dylan’ Druin, 21, Bardstown

Matthew “Dylan” Druin, 21, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 2000 in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Beavers.

He is survived by his mother, Maggie Beavers; one daughter, Aubrey Druin of Bardstown; one sister Kenlie Nalley of Bardstown; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Beavers of Bardstown; his father, Rodney Druin of Shepherdsville; his paternal grandmother, Karen Druin; two aunts and five cousins.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Firday, March 4, 2022 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward the funeral service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

