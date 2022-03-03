Obituary: Steve Thomas ‘Tommy’ ‘Paps’ Watson, 77, Cox’s Creek

Steve Thomas “Tommy” “Paps” Watson, 77, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Nelson County to Steve and Christine Muncy Watson. He was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed working the ground and working cows. He farmed everything from tobacco to peaches. He was the owner of Watson’s Family Store and Watson’s strawberry U-Pick, where he grew his famous tomato and vegetable plants. He was a Master Gardener and Master Cattleman. He was retired from G.E. and a retired member of the Ky. Pork Producers. He was a devout Christian and a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church where he was a deacon, sang in the choir, and served on numerous committees. He was a member of the Duvall Masonic Lodge #7. He was a social butterfly and enjoyed a cup of coffee and good conversation. He adored his wife, sons, and grandchildren. To many, he was known as the World’s Best Paps.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ancil Watson; and three sisters, Carolyn Watson, Rita Watson and Freda Watson.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy McCubbins Watson; two sons, Steve Watson and Craig (Anna) Watson, both of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Anna Rose (Dean) Crenshaw of Bloomfield and Beverly (Dave) Lewis of Cox’s Creek; three brothers, Vernon (Susan) Watson, Ricky Watson and Ronnie (Kathy) Watson, all of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Linda Watson of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Kayla Brady, Charity (Justin) Evans, Tom Watson III (Cierra Drake), Courtney Watson, Charles Watson, Chase Watson, Patrick Watson, Caleb Watson and Matthew Brown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Victor Bramlett and Bro. Gerald Hegwood officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at the church. Duval Masonic Lodge #7 will have a Masonic Memorial service Sunday evening at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

