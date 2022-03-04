Sheriff’s office investigating human remains located Thursday on Boston Road

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 4, 2022 — On Thursday the county road department was cleaning up the right-of-way on Boston Road near Withrow Creek Road when they discovered what were believed to be human remains.

An investigation by the Nelson County Sheriff’s office confirmed the remains were that of an adult male.

An apparent homeless camp was located nearby the place the remains were discovered, according to a sheriff’s office press release. After police concluded their investigation, the Nelson County Coroner transported the remains to the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville for further analysis.

Due to the age of the remains, the individual’s identty could not be determined. NCSO Detective Brandon Teater is handling the ongoing investigation.

-30-