Obituary: Rita Marlene Norman, 69, Bardstown

Rita Marlene Norman, 69, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 16, 1952, in Bardstown to the late Obery Lee and Elizabeth Riley Satterly. She was a former CNA at Windsor Gardens, was a caregiver for Communicare and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a fantastic homemaker, enjoyed cooking and was a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Satterly and Donnie Satterly; and one grandson, Demetrius Vicain-Norman.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Norman; two daughters, Stephanie Lynn Al-Refa’i and Jennifer (Jason) Parrent, both of Bardstown; one son, Josh Norman of Bardstown; four sisters, Betty (Steve) Tolliver, Linda (Jim) Luckett, Barbara (Rob) Graf, and Patty Royalty, all of Bardstown; and eight grandchildren, Lauren Norman, Trevor Ray Vicain-Norman, Brandy Parrent, Damien Vicain-Norman, Calli Parrent, Tiffany Parrent, Aurora Norman and Laith Al-Refa’i.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Joseph Batcheldor and Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

