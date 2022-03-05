Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 4, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, March 4, 2022

Kristy Rose Martin, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plates. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:07 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cameron Rashad Tolliver, 21, Louisville, receiving stolen property under $10,000; resisting arrest; disregarding stop sign; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; operating on a suspended operators license; speeding, 17 mph over limit. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:51 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Wayne Scholl, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; bail jumping, first-degree; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $21,500 cash. Booked at 11:24 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Gary Frank Walker, 65, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 3:07 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Franklin Roosevelt Sanger, 37, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:11 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022.

Scotty Darrell Johnson, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:34 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chadd Micheal Shannon, 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 9:11 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022.

Trevor Shane Ballard, 34, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 9:54 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Glenn Fulkerson, 53, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license; failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-