Obituary: Erika S. Lambert, 54, Bardstown

Erika S. Lambert, 54, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born March 17, 1967 in New Tazwell, Tenn., to Paul and Mary Hooks Silcox. She was a pre press supervisor for Papercone Corporation in Louisville. She loved arts and crafts and was an avid Tennessee Vols football fan.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Michael Lambert; two sons, Nathan Ross Lambert and Joshua Hayden Lambert, both of Bardstown; her parents, Paul and Mary Silcox of Knoxville; one sisters, Karen Coppock of Knoxville; and one brother, David Silcox of Knoxville.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home followed by an Eastern Star service.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

